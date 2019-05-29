“The next major version of macOS is expected to be announced next week during Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference,” Guilherme Rambo writes for 9to5Mac. “Yesterday, we shared exclusive screenshots of iOS 13, showcasing Dark Mode, a new Reminders app and a brand new screenshot annotation UI.”

Rambo writes, “Today, we have screenshots that give us a glimpse as to what the new Music and TV apps are going to look like on macOS, shared exclusively with 9to5Mac by people involved in their development.”

“Both the Music and TV apps present a similar design language, with a gray sidebar listing sections of content and a large area on the right for the actual content,” Rambo writes. “What can also be seen in the screenshots is the return of colorful sidebar icons to macOS.”

‘Music on macOS 10.15 retains the ability to sync a user’s devices such as iPhones and iPods. Devices show up in the sidebar just like they do on iTunes,” Rambo writes. “”

