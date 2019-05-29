“Three years ago, Jason Snell wrote about the problems with 3D Touch, after six months on the market (Apple introduced it with the iPhone 6s),” Jason Cross writes for Macworld. “His conclusion: 3D touch is not ubiquitous enough to be relied upon as a key interface function for developers, and after six months he had quit using it entirely.”

“Here we are several years and several iPhones later, and the situation isn’t any better,” Cross writes. “3D Touch is still an Easter egg, a gimmick, a shortcut for enthusiasts. Precious few apps make it a core part of their interface.”

“And how could they? No iPad has ever included 3D Touch. Apple’s most popular current model iPhone, the iPhone XR, doesn’t have it,” Cross writes. “Now, new rumors state that 3D Touch will be absent from all 2019 iPhones. I say, good riddance.”

