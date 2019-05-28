“Four years after 3D Touch debuted on the iPhone 6s, the pressure-sensitive feature appears to be on the chopping block,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“Last week, in a research note shared with MacRumors, a team of Barclays analysts ‘confirmed’ that 3D Touch ‘will be eliminated’ in all 2019 iPhones, as they predicted back in August 2018,” Rossignol reports. “This isn’t the first time we’ve heard this rumor. The Wall Street Journal said the same thing back in January. Apple already replaced 3D Touch with Haptic Touch on the iPhone XR in order to achieve a nearly edge-to-edge LCD on the device, and it is likely the feature will be expanded to all 2019 iPhones. Haptic Touch is simply a marketing name for a long press combined with haptic feedback from the Taptic Engine.”

“Haptic Touch on the iPhone XR works in fewer places than 3D Touch, including the flashlight and camera shortcuts on the lock screen, in Control Center to view hidden toggles, and to expand notifications,” Rossignol reports. “Haptic Touch does not support Quick Actions app menus or Peek and Pop for previewing content.”

