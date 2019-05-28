“We’re less than a week away from WWDC, when Apple is expected to unveil the new versions of all its operating systems, including iOS 13,” Guilherme Rambo reports for 9to5Mac. “Today, we have screenshots from iOS 13, shared exclusively with 9to5Mac, that show some of its new features.”

“Dark Mode can be enabled in the Settings app or with an option in Control Center, for quick access to the feature,” Rambo reports. “When looking at an app such as Music in Dark Mode, it’s possible to see that Apple is using a true black background, which looks great on an OLED device. The change may also affect battery life since the OLED display doesn’t have to use power to light up the black pixels.”

Ooh the new Markup toolbar on iPad in iOS 13 is kinda pretty! /via @_inside https://t.co/0ozrvw1qPM pic.twitter.com/G3VosWT0Cr — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) May 28, 2019

A system-wide dark mode is finally coming to iOS.https://t.co/CDVY1M2v9r — CNET News (@CNETNews) May 28, 2019

“The Reminders app is getting a major redesign in iOS 13 and is also coming to the Mac on macOS 10.15. On iPad, the new Reminders app has a large sidebar with separate boxes for ‘Today,’ ‘Scheduled,’ ‘Flagged’ and ‘All,’ which also includes a search box and a collection of a user’s lists of reminders,” Rambo reports. “The Find My Friends and Find My iPhone apps are also getting unified, as 9to5Mac previously reported. The new app is currently called “Find My” and has been significantly improved on iPad, including all the features of the two apps.”

