“Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis and his associates today shared their expectations for both 2019 and 2020 model iPhones following their trip to Asia earlier this month, where they met with some suppliers within Apple’s supply chain,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“3D Touch will be eliminated in all 2019 iPhones as Barclays previously predicted, possibly signaling a Haptic Touch expansion,” Rossignol reports. “2020 iPhones will have more significant changes, including 5G support, 3D sensing via the rear camera system, and acoustic fingerprint technology that could allow for full-screen Touch ID.”

“‘A few suppliers’ mentioned a potential ‘iPhone SE 2’ with iPhone 8 internals in early 2020,” Rossignol reports, “but others had no knowledge of it.”

