“Seven out of every ten students in higher education use or would like to use a Mac, though around 50 percent of PC users say they don’t use Macs because of the cost,” Jonny Evans writes for Apple Must.

MacDailyNews Take: if they understood Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), they’d know that they’re wasting their money on crappy Windows PCs. Macs cost less because they last longer and require less maintenance/service.

“That’s not to say [all] students think they are too expensive – the survey claims 43% of students using a PC think Macs are better value,” Evans writes. “This higher among Mac using students, 80% of whom think Macs are better value. That’s significant as it shows not only that a big chunk of PC users already recognize the Mac as a better platform, but that once people make that leap they become convinced of this.”

“All the same, the trend toward mobility and the Mac continues to transform workplace expectation and habit. A Condeco report claims that 43% of U.S. companies now offer remote working while 49% allow employees to set their own working hours,” Evans writes. “This is a growing trend: 43% of US businesses say they will allow more remote working in the next year while only 9% have indicated that they will offer less.”

