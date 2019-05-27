“AppleInsider has the new eight-core 2019 MacBook Pro on hand,” Andrew O’Hara reports or AppleInsider. “Given the drama surrounding the thermal condition in the six-core MacBook Pro when it launched in 2018, it’s time to evaluate the thermal situation in the new high-end model that was a big issue for its predecessor.”

“When the 2019 MacBook Pro line was announced with an eight-core processor, it immediately sparked concern that this machine would be plagued by similar thermal issues due to the even higher heat output,” O’Hara reports. “After the ten iterations of our test, we saw the speed quickly hit 5GHz before it hit 100-degrees at which point it throttled back down. Instead of throttling down and hovering at the advertised speed of 2.4GHz, we are instead seeing it hover between the 2.9GHz and 3.0GHz instead —quite a bit higher than the rated clock speed, and frankly, a higher steady-state speed than we were expecting.”

