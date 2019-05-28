“Taiwan’s Pegatron has signed a letter of intent stating it intends to invest 10-15 trillion rupiah ($695 million to $1 billion) in an Indonesian factory to assemble ‘chips for Apple smartphones,’ Indonesia’s deputy industry minister said on Tuesday,” Reuters reports. “Pegatron plans to assemble the phone chips in partnership with Indonesian electronics company PT Sat Nusapersada at a factory on the island of Batam, Deputy Minister Warsito Ignatius told Reuters.”

“He had earlier said it would produce chips but later clarified by text message that the factory would ‘assemble the chips for Apple smartphones, while the raw components would be imported,'” Reuters reports. “‘The factory might also be used to produce MacBook components as well, but it would not be in the short term,’ Ignatius said.”

