“Sometime around 1988, my landlady and I cut a deal. She would purchase a Macintosh computer, I would buy an external hard drive, and we would leave the system in the living room to share. She used the device most, since I did my computing on an IBM 286 and just wanted to keep up with Apple developments,” Matthew Lasar writes for Ads Technica. “But after we set up the Mac, I sat down with it one evening and noticed a program on the applications menu. ‘HyperCard?’ I wondered. ‘What’s that?'”

“I opened the app and read the instructions. HyperCard allowed you to create ‘stacks’ of cards, which were visual pages on a Macintosh screen,” Lasar writes. “Intrigued, I began composing stacks… I eventually glanced at my wrist watch. It was 4:00 AM. Startled and quite tired, I turned in with visions of stack buttons dancing in my head.”

“Even before its cancellation, HyperCard’s inventor saw the end coming. In an angst-filled 2002 interview, Bill Atkinson confessed to his Big Mistake. If only he had figured out that stacks could be linked through cyberspace, and not just installed on a particular desktop, things would have been different,” Lasar writes. “‘I missed the mark with HyperCard,’ Atkinson lamented. ‘I grew up in a box-centric culture at Apple. If I’d grown up in a network-centric culture, like Sun, HyperCard might have been the first Web browser. My blind spot at Apple prevented me from making HyperCard the first Web browser.'”

