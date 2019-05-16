“Despite ongoing US pressure on the Chinese telecoms giant — including indictments that accuse the company of stealing trade secrets and allegations that its phones provide a back door to the Chinese government for spying — Huawei is not losing support in China,” Adams and Wong report. “‘I feel guilty watching the trade war. Once I have money I will change my smartphone,’ said another user who had typed out the message from an iPhone.”
“Some Weibo users went farther and called for a rejection of other US technologies, too. ‘Trump doesn’t allow companies to use Huawei, then let’s not use Apple. We shouldn’t buy any phone that uses Qualcomm as well,’ the user wrote, referring to the US chip maker based in San Diego,” Adams and Wong report. “Negotiations to resolve the trade war are currently at a standstill. US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday he would travel to Beijing soon for more talks. ‘When the time is right we will make a deal with China. My respect and friendship with President Xi is unlimited but, as I have told him many times before, this must be a great deal for the United States or it just doesn’t make any sense,’ President Trump tweeted earlier this week.”
When the time is right we will make a deal with China. My respect and friendship with President Xi is unlimited but, as I have told him many times before, this must be a great deal for the United States or it just doesn’t make any sense. We have to be allowed to make up some…..
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 14, 2019
MacDailyNews Take: One Weibo, people in China [read: employees of Huawei, OPPO, Honor, Xiaomi, Meizu, Lenovo, etc.] are calling for a boycott of Apple products.
Show us some concrete data that directly supports your reporting, not anecdotal bull excrement collected from anonymous individuals on a China-based social network, or shaddup.
