“Several pre-2011 Macs could still be vulnerable to ‘ZombieLoad’-like security exploits, and Apple can’t fix that because Intel won’t release the necessary microcode updates,” William Gallagher reports for AppleInsider.

“While ‘ZombieLand’ itself will not affect these machines, because of the particular attack vector, Apple cannot fully patch against other such ‘speculative execution vulnerabilities’ without Intel’s help,” Gallagher reports.

“The ‘ZombieLand’ exploit affects all Intel processors since 2011 and Apple’s new support documentation lists only earlier Macs that could remain vulnerable to similar issues,” Gallagher reports. “These Macs are all ones that are either supported as vintage ones, as opposed to obsolete, or which are capable of running the latest macOS Mojave.”

Read more in the full article here.