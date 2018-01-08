“As always, you should update your devices with the latest security patches. In this case, Meltdown and Spectre are serious vulnerabilities,” Dillet reports. “Meltdown was already addressed in previous updates. iOS 11.2, macOS 10.13.2 and tvOS 11.2 already included mitigations for Meltdown. Apple Watch chips aren’t affected by Meltdown.”
“Spectre isn’t as serious as it only breaks the isolation between multiple applications,” Dillet reports. “But it can be exploited using Javascript in a web browser.”
MacDailyNews Take: Update your Mac(s) and device(s) ASAP!
Now we wait to see how much performance negatively impacted by these software bandaids via research from independent parties.
