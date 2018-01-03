“After a public disclosure of a security flaw with nearly every Intel processor produced for the last 15 years, concern grew that a fix may take up to 30 percent of the processing power away from a system,” Mike Wuerthele reports for AppleInsider. “But Apple appears to have at least partially fixed the problem with December’s macOS 10.13.2 —and more fixes appear to be coming in 10.13.3.”

“Multiple sources within Apple not authorized to speak on behalf of the company have confirmed to AppleInsider that there are routines in 10.13.2 to secure the flaw that could grant applications access to protected kernel memory data,” Wuerthele reports. “These measures, coupled with existing programming requirements about kernel memory that Apple implemented over a decade appear to have mitigated most, if not all, of the security concerns associated with the flaw publicized on Tuesday.”

Wuerthele reports, “Further confirming the fixes, developer Alex Ionescu has further identified the code that fixed the issue, and is calling it the ‘Double Map.'”

The question on everyone's minds: Does MacOS fix the Intel #KPTI Issue? Why yes, yes it does. Say hello to the "Double Map" since 10.13.2 — and with some surprises in 10.13.3 (under Developer NDA so can't talk/show you). cc @i0n1c @s1guza @patrickwardle pic.twitter.com/S1YJ9tMS63 — Alex Ionescu (@aionescu) January 3, 2018

“AppleInsider is in the midst of comparative speed testing on a 2017 MacBook Pro,” Wuerthele reports. “Early indications are that there are no notable slowdowns between a system running macOS High Sierra 10.13.1 and 10.13.2.”

