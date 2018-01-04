“An ARM Processor Security Update lists processors known to be susceptible. These include the Cortex-A8, Cortex-A9 and Cortex-A15,” Lovejoy reports. “While Apple designs its own A-series chips for iOS devices, these are based on ARM architecture. A number of A-series chips include at least some elements of the Cortex-A8, -A9 and -A15 processors, and so may also be susceptible.”
Lovejoy reports, “ARM says that the risk of exploitation is low. ‘It is important to note that this [attack] method is dependent on malware running locally which means it’s imperative for users to practice good security hygiene by keeping their software up-to-date and avoid suspicious links or downloads.'”
Read more and see the list of potentially-affected devices in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Of course, we’ll have to wait to see what Apple says about these issues and what they do, if anything, to mitigate them.
Intel et al. are going to try to sell us on a software bandaid instead of really fixing the problem properly. – MacDailyNews, January 4, 2018
