“Following clarification that what was initially reported as an Intel chip bug also affects AMD processors and ARM-based chips, Intel’s CEO has said that ‘phones and everything’ will be impacted,” Ben Lovejoy reports for 9to5Mac. “A security update by ARM suggests that a number of iPhones, iPads, iPods and Apple TVs may be affected.””

“An ARM Processor Security Update lists processors known to be susceptible. These include the Cortex-A8, Cortex-A9 and Cortex-A15,” Lovejoy reports. “While Apple designs its own A-series chips for iOS devices, these are based on ARM architecture. A number of A-series chips include at least some elements of the Cortex-A8, -A9 and -A15 processors, and so may also be susceptible.”

Lovejoy reports, “ARM says that the risk of exploitation is low. ‘It is important to note that this [attack] method is dependent on malware running locally which means it’s imperative for users to practice good security hygiene by keeping their software up-to-date and avoid suspicious links or downloads.'”

Read more and see the list of potentially-affected devices in the full article here.