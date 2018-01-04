“As word of the massive security flaw in computer processing units spread yesterday, companies responded to reassure customers and explain the steps they are taking to deliver software patches to address the issues,” Chris O’Brien reports for VentureBeat.

“But the Computer Emergency Response Team, or CERT, has issued a statement saying there is only one way to fix the vulnerability: replace the CPU,” O’Brien reports. “CERT is based at Carnegie Mellon University and is officially sponsored by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Cybersecurity and Communications. ‘The underlying vulnerability is primarily caused by CPU architecture design choices,’ CERT researchers wrote. ‘Fully removing the vulnerability requires replacing vulnerable CPU hardware.'”

O’Brien reports, “They also advise users to apply the various software patches but note that this will only ‘mitigate the underlying hardware vulnerability.'”

