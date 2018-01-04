“But the Computer Emergency Response Team, or CERT, has issued a statement saying there is only one way to fix the vulnerability: replace the CPU,” O’Brien reports. “CERT is based at Carnegie Mellon University and is officially sponsored by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Cybersecurity and Communications. ‘The underlying vulnerability is primarily caused by CPU architecture design choices,’ CERT researchers wrote. ‘Fully removing the vulnerability requires replacing vulnerable CPU hardware.'”
O’Brien reports, “They also advise users to apply the various software patches but note that this will only ‘mitigate the underlying hardware vulnerability.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Okay, who’s in the market for a computer of any sort – desktop or mobile – containing such flawed CPUs?
Crickets, at the very least, from the smart consumers.
When flawed, insecure, and therefore defective products are sold to consumers, recalls and/or recompense are the proper responses.
Intel et al. are going to try to sell us on a software bandaid instead of really fixing the problem properly.
BTW: Intel’s CEO Brian Krzanich sold off the majority of his shares after finding out about the irreparable chip flaws.
Let the richly-deserved class action lawsuits begin!
