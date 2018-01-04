“Security researchers on Wednesday disclosed a set of security flaws that they said could let hackers steal sensitive information from nearly every modern computing device containing chips from Intel Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc and ARM Holdings,” Douglas Busvine and Stephen Nellis report for Reuters. “One of the bugs is specific to Intel but another affects laptops, desktop computers, smartphones, tablets and internet servers alike. Intel and ARM insisted that the issue was not a design flaw, but it will require users to download a patch and update their operating system to fix. ‘Phones, PCs, everything are going to have some impact, but it’ll vary from product to product,’ Intel CEO Brian Krzanich said in an interview with CNBC Wednesday afternoon.”

“Researchers with Alphabet Inc’s Google Project Zero, in conjunction with academic and industry researchers from several countries, discovered two flaws,” Busvine and Nellis report. “The first, called Meltdown, affects Intel chips and lets hackers bypass the hardware barrier between applications run by users and the computer’s memory, potentially letting hackers read a computer’s memory and steal passwords. The second, called Spectre, affects chips from Intel, AMD and ARM and lets hackers potentially trick otherwise error-free applications into giving up secret information.”

“Speaking on CNBC, Intel’s Krzanich said Google researchers told Intel of the flaws ‘a while ago’ and that Intel had been testing fixes that device makers who use its chips will push out next week,” Busvine and Nellis report. “Before the problems became public, Google on its blog said Intel and others planned to disclose the issues on Jan. 9. Google said it informed the affected companies about the ‘Spectre’ flaw on June 1, 2017 and reported the ‘Meltdown’ flaw after the first flaw but before July 28, 2017.”

“Intel denied that the patches would bog down computers based on Intel chips,” Busvine and Nellis report. “ARM spokesman Phil Hughes said that patches had already been shared with the companies’ partners, which include many smartphone manufacturers. ‘This method only works if a certain type of malicious code is already running on a device and could at worst result in small pieces of data being accessed from privileged memory,’ Hughes said in an email. AMD chips are also affected by at least one variant of a set of security flaws but that it can be patched with a software update. The company said it believes there ‘is near zero risk to AMD products at this time.’””

Read more in the full article here.