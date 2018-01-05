“Apple has confirmed that all Macs, iPhones, iPads and other devices (bar Apple Watch) are vulnerable to the newly-revealed Spectre and Meltdown Intel, ARM and AMD processor vulnerabilities,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “Both Meltdown and Spectre take advantage of speculative execution to access privileged memory — including kernel memory — from a less-privileged user process such as a malicious app running on a device. In other words, it’s possible to use these exploits to get your data.”

“Though Apple and others in the industry all say this is very challenging and say that no known instances of use of these flaws have been seen. Yet,” Evans writes. “Apple says all its devices are vulnerable to the bugs, though Apple Watch is not susceptible to Meltdown.”

“The consequences of these revelations will reverberate for a while, I fear,” Evans writes. “The challenge exists not just in modern but also in older systems, and with millions of those still in use it seems inevitable hackers will create exploits to attack less secure devices… Here’s what you can do to protect yourself…”

