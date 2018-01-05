“Though Apple and others in the industry all say this is very challenging and say that no known instances of use of these flaws have been seen. Yet,” Evans writes. “Apple says all its devices are vulnerable to the bugs, though Apple Watch is not susceptible to Meltdown.”
“The consequences of these revelations will reverberate for a while, I fear,” Evans writes. “The challenge exists not just in modern but also in older systems, and with millions of those still in use it seems inevitable hackers will create exploits to attack less secure devices… Here’s what you can do to protect yourself…”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Good luck, everyone!
The big question is where is performance negatively impacted by these software bandaids and by how much? For that, we wait for research from independent parties.
