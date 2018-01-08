“If your Apple device is running one of the following operating systems, you’re already (at least partially) protected against Meltdown attacks: macOS 10.13.2 or later; iOS 11.2 or later; tvOS 11.2 or later; watchOS,” Joshua Long writes for Intego. “It’s important to note that Apple often releases security-only updates for the two previous versions of macOS, in this case Sierra and El Capitan. However, Apple has not given any indication that updates for Sierra or El Capitan are forthcoming.”

“Thus, if you have an older version of macOS (or OS X), you’ll need to upgrade to macOS High Sierra version 10.13.2 or later to protect against Meltdown attacks,” Long writes. “Apple has indicated that macOS High Sierra version 10.13.3 is in the works and will include further protections against Meltdown attacks, so be sure to install it when it becomes available. According to Apple, “Apple Watch is not affected by either Meltdown or Spectre.””

“Is my Apple device safe from Spectre? In short: no, not yet (except for Apple Watch),” Long writes. “Until Apple and Google release patches, it’s probably safest to use Firefox 47.0.4 or later on your Mac, and avoid using Safari or Chrome for now. As for iOS devices (iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch), there doesn’t seem to be a safe alternative browser, so you’ll just have to wait patiently for Apple’s forthcoming update.”

Much more info in the full article – recommended – here.