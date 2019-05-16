“The war against robocalls is just starting to heat up,” Christian de Looper reports for Digital Trends. “If you’re like me, you probably get multiple robocalls every single day, with seemingly no way to block them from getting through. That, however, could soon change.”

“The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has proposed new legislation that would make it legal for carriers to block robocalls by default,” de Looper reports. “In fact, the legislation may even require carriers to block robocalls.”

“Specifically, the FCC is essentially giving carriers the permission to deploy new tech that would target robocalls that hijack in-service numbers. The likes of Comcast, T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T are all working on developing this new tech, but according to the FCC, they may have stopped short of actually deploying it because they weren’t sure of the legal implications,” de Looper reports. “Robocalls aren’t going to disappear right away. For starters, the FCC first has to consider its proposal at a June 6 meeting, and even if it’s approved, it may not go into effect right away.”

