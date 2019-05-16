“Former Apple retail boss Angela Ahrendts is joining Airbnb’s board, the company announced Thursday,” Lauren Feiner and Deirdre Bosa report for CNBC. “The former Burberry CEO led Apple’s retail and online stores for five years before the company announced her departure earlier this year.”

“Ahrendts had been one of the highest-paid employees at Apple with a total compensation of $26.5 million in 2018, according to Apple’s proxy statement from Jan. 8, 2019,” Feiner and Bosa report. “In the announcement, Airbnb said her work around “building community among customers” would be an asset to the board.”

Feiner and Bosa report, “The board announcement comes as Airbnb is preparing for an initial public offering, which CEO Brian Chesky told CNBC could be ready as soon as later this year.”

