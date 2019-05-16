“Ahrendts had been one of the highest-paid employees at Apple with a total compensation of $26.5 million in 2018, according to Apple’s proxy statement from Jan. 8, 2019,” Feiner and Bosa report. “In the announcement, Airbnb said her work around “building community among customers” would be an asset to the board.”
Feiner and Bosa report, “The board announcement comes as Airbnb is preparing for an initial public offering, which CEO Brian Chesky told CNBC could be ready as soon as later this year.”
MacDailyNews Note: Airbnb’s press release, verbatim:
Angela Ahrendts appointed to Airbnb Board of Directors
Airbnb’s mission is to create a world where anyone can belong anywhere. To advance our mission, we are focused on reimagining travel by building an end-to-end travel platform that combines where you stay, what you do, and how you get there, all in one place. To achieve this goal, we must have a Board of Directors that helps us implement this vision and institutionalize our intentions.That is why we are proud to announce that Angela Ahrendts has joined Airbnb’s Board of Directors as our third independent non-affiliated Board Member, joining Ken Chenault and Ann Mather.
A world-renowned leader in the retail space, Angela brings to the Board a profound creativity, enormous expertise in scaled services, and a passion for building community among customers. For the past five years, she oversaw global retail at Apple, creating a seamless customer experience designed to foster greater human connection by integrating the company’s physical and digital businesses across its online store, app and more than 500 retail stores in 25 countries. Under her leadership, the Today at Apple program turned stores into gathering places, reshaping Apple’s retail experience to inspire community and unlock creativity.
“Angela has a reputation for pushing brands to dream big, and she told me that’s exactly what she hopes to bring to Airbnb’s Board. She has led global brands through transformation, completely redefined the retail experience, and has done it all while putting customers and communities first. I’m so excited for her to join our Board and know her innovative thinking will make us a better company.”
Prior to Apple, Angela spent eight years as CEO for luxury brand Burberry, one of the most coveted and iconic brands in the fashion industry. She led the company’s turnaround by focusing on world-class design and service and emphasizing culture, values and positive energy, resulting in a tripling of the business. Throughout Burberry’s resurgence, she was committed to giving back to the community, creating the Burberry Foundation that dedicated one percent of the company’s profits towards programs that unlock the creative thinking of children. — Brian Chesky, Co-Founder, CEO and Head of Community
I am elated by the opportunity to join Airbnb’s Board of Directors at this important phase on the incredible journey of the company and its community of hosts and guests. I have known Brian, Joe and Nate for years and have a deep admiration and respect for their vision, purpose and the positive impact they want Airbnb to make in communities all around the world. — Ahrendts, Member of Airbnb’s Board of Directors
Before Burberry, Angela spent 25 years in New York as Executive Vice President at Liz Claiborne Inc., and earlier in her career as President of Donna Karan International. A native of Indiana, Angela has a B.A. from Ball State University where she was awarded an honorary doctorate of Humane Letters in 2010. She was also a member of the UK’s Prime Minister’s Business Advisory Council from 2010 to 2015, and named Honorary Dame Commander of the British Empire in 2014.
Source: Airbnb, Inc.
