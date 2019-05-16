“It once seemed necessary that Apple’s iTunes worked on Windows PCs, and it wasn’t surprising that the Apple Music app was delivered for Android phones. But in the world of smart TVs, Apple’s first port to a larger outside platform isn’t to Android,” Daniel Eran Dilger reports for AppleInsider. “It’s to Samsung’s Tizen, an OS created specifically to rival Android as a platform that Samsung and its partners could use without Google’s rules.”

“According to data from IHS Markit, “Android” supposedly had a plurality of 40% market share of the smart TVs sold in 2018. Samsung’s smart TVs represented 23% of units, exclusively using its Tizen OS. And LG’s webOS smart TVs took another 13%,” Dilger reports. “So why is Apple’s first port to Samsung’s Tizen TVs? The answer says a lot about the worthless nature of market share statistics and the groups trying so hard to create media narratives with them. ”

“In the same way that Apple is dramatically leading phones and tablets by revenues in a world awash with cheap Androids that are not making any money, Samsung is leading the television business,” Dilger reports. “And like Apple’s iPhones, Samsung is largely doing this by winning on the premium end.”

