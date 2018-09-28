“Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall said in a new research note that Google may be paying Apple $9 billion this year for the right to be the default search engine of Apple’s Safari mobile browser, predicting that the amount could rise as high as $12 billion next year,” Mark Sullivan reports for Fast Company.

“What’s notable this time around is that Hall’s estimate is three times higher than last year’s estimate,” Sullivan reports. “For Google, the iPhone is a major source of traffic to its search engine, and every one of those searches is an opportunity to show ads and collect targeting data.”

Read more in the full article here.

“The relationship between Google and Apple has always been interesting,” Peter Cao reports for 9to5mac.

“While Apple uses Google as the default search engine in Safari on iOS, the company also uses Bing in various other places such as searching the web via Siri,” Cao reports. “Despite this, Hall says that ‘Apple is one of the biggest channels of traffic acquisition for Google.'”

Read more in the full article here.