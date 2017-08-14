“Google is paying Apple billions of dollars to remain the default search engine on iPhones and iPads, Bernstein said in a note to investors on Monday,” Todd Haselton reports for CNBC.

“The firm believes Google will pay Apple about $3 billion this year, up from $1 billion just three years ago,” Haselton reports. “‘Court documents indicate that Google paid Apple $1B in 2014, and we estimate that total Google payments to Apple in FY 17 may approach $3B,’ Bernstein analyst A.M. Sacconaghi Jr. said. ‘Given that Google payments are nearly all profit for Apple, Google alone may account for 5% of Apple’s total operating profits this year, and may account for 25% of total company OP growth over the last two years.'”

Haselton reports, “Sacconaghi said that Apple’s iOS devices contribute about 50 percent to Google’s mobile search revenues.”

