“Apple’s U.S. customers installed 45 new iPhone apps in 2017, a growth of 10 percent over last year, while Services revenue from In-App Purchases and Subscriptions expanded by 23 percent – -driven by games, music and video streaming and dating services,” Daniel Eran Dilger reports for AppleInsider. “And overall, Apple’s U.S. App Store customers drove significantly higher revenue per user ($58) than Google Play ($38).”

“Recent U.S. data from Sensor Tower shows that… customers installed an average of 45 new iPhone apps in 2017, about 4 more than they had in 2016. One contributor to this growth is likely Apple’s efforts to highlight content in the App Store and make it easier to search for and discover titles, with high-quality, magazine-like merchandising,” Dilger reports. “And beyond downloads, users were volunteering to pay for more App Store content as well. Games alone drove about 62 percent of total revenues, or $36 per user, mostly from In-App Purchases.”

“Randy Nelson, Sensor’s head of mobile insights, stated, ‘we estimate that for each active Android device in the U.S. last year, approximately $38 was spent on Google Play-on and in apps-so about $20 less than iOS,'” Dilger reports. “That tracks with the disparity in revenue generation we see between the stores outside the per-device level. Android users generally spend less on or in apps, Google Play generated about 60 percent of the App Store’s revenue last year in the U.S.”

