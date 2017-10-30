“Android is the world’s most popular operating system, but that does not mean that it’s always the first target for mobile developers,” Ross Rubin reports for ZDNet.

“For years, for example, Instagram abstained from producing an Android version,” Rubin reports. “And the excellent if pricey set of planning apps from the Omni Group, the Mac roots of which extend back to NeXT development, have their mobile counterparts only on iOS.”

Rubin reports, “But even more recently, developers of content-focused apps that run the gamut from the serious to the superficial have launched exclusively on iOS despite having no need for the kind of processing and graphics performance that Apple often promotes as an advantage for developers.”

