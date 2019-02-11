“Apple’s push to get developers to build subscription-based apps is now having a notable impact on App Store revenues,” Sarah Perez reports for TechCrunch. “According to a new report from Sensor Tower due out later this week, revenue generated per U.S. iPhone grew 36 percent, from $58 in 2017 to $79 last year.”

“According to the report’s findings, per-device app spending in the U.S. grew more over the past year than it did in 2017,” Perez reports. “From 2017 to 2018, iPhone users spent an average of $21 or more on in-app purchases and paid app downloads — a 36 percent increase compared with the 23 percent increase from 2016 to 2017, when revenue per device grew from $47 to $58.”

“As usual, mobile gaming continued to play a large role in iPhone spending. In 2018, gaming accounted for nearly 56 percent of the average consumer spend — or $44 out of the total $79 spent per iPhone,” Perez reports. “But what’s more interesting is how the non-gaming categories fared this past year. Some categories — including those where subscription-based apps dominate the top charts — saw even higher year-over-year growth in 2018, the firm found.”

