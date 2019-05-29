“We’ve got a new 2019 iPod touch on our test bench,” Andrew O’Hara writes for AppleInsider. “Here are our first impressions and initial benchmarks of Apple’s latest iOS device.”

“Apple updated two major things in the latest iPod touch —a beefier A10 Fusion processor and a max storage capacity of 256GB,” O’Hara writes. “We fired up Geekbench 4 on our new device to see how that A10 Fusion processor would fare. The new iPod touch earned a single core score of 2504 and a multi-core score of 4696. That blows away the previous iPod touch scores of 1330 and 2250.”

