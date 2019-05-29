“We ‘flogged’ the 2019 MacBook Pro 15-inch 8-core to see if would drop below the 2.3GHz base frequency,” Rob Morgan writes for Bare Feats. “Would we see ‘thermal down throttling?'”
The hardware: 2019 MacBook Pro 2.3GHz 8-core Intel i9, Turbo Boost up to 4.8GHz, 16GB of 2400MHz DDR4 memory, Radeon Pro 560X GPU (4GB GDDR5 memory)
Note: Intel Power Gadget was used to monitor core frequency during testing.
“It could be argued that as long as you remain above the base frequency (or 2.3GHz in this case), your 2019 MacBook Pro is not experiencing thermal down throttling,” Morgan writes. “Though we have yet to benchmark the 2.4GHz 8-core version of the 2019 MacBook Pro, it seems that the nature of Apple’s high-end laptops is susceptibility to thermal down throttling when pushed to the limit.”
MacDailyNews Take: Of note, Andrew O’Hara last week wrote for AppleInsider, “The heat piping is the same, the fan speeds are the same, the fan design is the same. The processor has the same TDP, and is the same die size as the 2018 six-core model. But, whatever Apple has done is working. The 2018 six-core machine is still an amazingly powerful machine, even if thermal conditions inside the case pull it back from what it could be. That limitation doesn’t seem to exist in the new eight-core machine.”
