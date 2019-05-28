“Apple on Tuesday announced a new iPod Touch, replacing the previous model that was introduced in 2015,” Todd Haselton reports for CNBC. “The new iPod touch starts at $199 and includes Apple’s A10 Fusion processor, the same chip used in Apple’s older iPhone 7 that launched in 2016.”

MacDailyNews Note: The previous generation iPod touch (6th gen.) features Apple’s A8 SoC which debuted in the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus on September 9, 2014.

“It includes support for augmented reality apps, for example, which also work on the latest iPads and iPhones and allow people to place digital objects on top of the real world,” Haselton reports. “It will also support all of Apple’s new services, including Apple News+, Apple Arcade and Apple TV+, which launch later this fall, and Apple TV Channels. It also supports Group FaceTime, which allows up to 32 people to video chat at the same time.”

Haselton reports, “The $200 price point may appeal to people who want to give their kids a device that can access Apple’s content without paying for a phone data plan.”

