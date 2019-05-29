“On Tuesday, Apple launched a new version of the iPod touch, the first refresh of the device in four years,” Stan Schroeder writes for Mashable. “At first, one might scoff at the device’s modest features and lack of progress. It looks the same, it has the same screen size, and the same cameras. It doesn’t even have Face ID or a fingerprint scanner. Heck, the iPod touch’s design hasn’t even changed much compared to the 2012 version.”

“But on second look, the iPod touch may actually be a great choice for someone who wants to dive into Apple’s ecosystem of services without spending a lot of money,” Schroeder writes. “What if you already have a smartphone — say, a decent Android that has all the latest bells and whistles and didn’t cost you a kidney — and just want an iOS device to play iOS games, listen to music or perhaps subscribe to iOS services like Apple News+ or the upcoming Apple Arcade? In that case, the iPod touch fits the bill, and if you don’t mind carrying two devices, it might even become your everyday companion for all things Apple.”

“The iPod touch is very cheap for Apple’s standards, starting at $199. The cheapest iPhone you can get — the iPhone 7 which has the same A10 Fusion chip — starts at $449,” Schroeder writes. “The iPod touch is cheap enough to be an impulse buy, something an Android user might get to see what the grass is like on the other side.”

Read more in the full article here.