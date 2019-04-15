“‘A dispatcher in the integrated control center accepted the emergency call [from the Watch],’ said a spokesperson (in translation). ‘He heard a band announcement telling him that a person had fallen heavily. The Watch also transmitted the coordinates of the scene of the accident,'” Gallagher reports. “‘The ambulance crew found that the door was locked and the retiree could not open it,’ continued the spokesperson. ‘Then they called for the fire department, which opened the apartment door by force.'”
“As well as alerting the authorities when the 80-year-old did not respond and switch off the alert, the Apple Watch also notified her son,” Gallagher reports. “‘Since the woman was not injured,’ concluded the spokesperson, ‘the ambulance crew cared for her only until the arrival of the son. He took over the further care.'”
MacDailyNews Note: If Apple Watch Series 4 detects a hard fall while you’re wearing your watch, it taps you on the wrist, sounds an alarm, and displays an alert. You can choose to contact emergency services or dismiss the alert by pressing the Digital Crown, tapping Close in the upper-left corner, or tapping “I’m OK.”
If your Apple Watch detects that you’re moving, it waits for you to respond to the alert and won’t automatically call emergency services. If your watch detects that you have been immobile for about a minute, it will make the call automatically. After the call ends, your watch sends a message to your emergency contacts with your location letting them know that your watch detected a hard fall and dialed emergency services. Your watch gets your emergency contacts from your Medical ID.
Some countries and regions have multiple emergency service numbers. For these countries, Apple Watch will call the number associated with ambulance services.
