“Emergency services were automatically summoned by a Series 4 Apple Watch when a 80-year-old woman fell in her apartment in Haidhausen, Munich,” William Gallagher reports for AppleInsider.

“‘A dispatcher in the integrated control center accepted the emergency call [from the Watch],’ said a spokesperson (in translation). ‘He heard a band announcement telling him that a person had fallen heavily. The Watch also transmitted the coordinates of the scene of the accident,'” Gallagher reports. “‘The ambulance crew found that the door was locked and the retiree could not open it,’ continued the spokesperson. ‘Then they called for the fire department, which opened the apartment door by force.'”

“As well as alerting the authorities when the 80-year-old did not respond and switch off the alert, the Apple Watch also notified her son,” Gallagher reports. “‘Since the woman was not injured,’ concluded the spokesperson, ‘the ambulance crew cared for her only until the arrival of the son. He took over the further care.'”

