“Dr Michael Spehr, of Germany’s FAZ newspaper, received an email from a reader explaining that the Apple Watch correctly alerted him to his previously undiscovered condition,” Keach reports. “In screenshots of the email, the customer explains that he initially thought the feature was ‘for hypochondriacs’ but decided to ‘try it out, just for fun.’ But the Apple Watch was ‘constantly’ reporting Atrial Fibrillation. ‘Never noticed anything before,’ the customer wrote. ‘Also a doctor friend said: do not worry, probably just a measurement error! But nevertheless I visited my physician, a 12-channel ECG was taken, the physician weighed his head deliberately and said: ‘The watch is right.” This allowed the doctor to prescribe beta blockers to the customer as a method of treating his AFib.”
“Apple’s ECG feature had been extensively tested in clinical trials prior to launch,” Keach reports. “In one study that involved 600 test subjects, the ECG app was able to classify AFib accurately 98.3% of the time, and 99.6% for sinus rhythm – a normal heart rate rhythm.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Doctors around the world need to learn that the Apple Watch is not a toy, it is a life-saving medical device that has already saved many, many lives!
It’s probably not “just a measurement error.” If you receive an AFib classification and you have not been diagnosed with AFib, you should talk to your doctor.
SEE ALSO:
Apple closes in on a killer use-case for wearables – March 18, 2019
Apple Watch detects irregular heart beat in large U.S. study – March 16, 2019
Apple Watch leads North Carolina woman supraventricular tachycardia diagnosis – February 12, 2019
New Apple Watch helps New Hampshire man detect he was in atrial fibrillation – January 9, 2019
Apple Watch saves another life – January 3, 2019
Apple Watch alerts man to life-threatening heart problem – December 11, 2018
New Apple Watch features will transform heart health – December 6, 2018
ECG app and irregular heart rhythm notification available today on Apple Watch – December 6, 2018
Apple Watch Series 4’s electrocardiogram feature could do more harm than good – September 13, 2018
How Apple Watch saved my life – September 10, 2018
Apple Watch saves another life – August 7, 2018
Apple Watch saves yet another life – May 11, 2018
Apple Watch: How to enable Elevated Heart Rate notifications – May 8, 2018
Apple Watch saves life of New York man – May 3, 2018
Apple Watch saves Florida teen’s life – May 1, 2018
Apple Watch saves a mother and her baby after a car crash – February 16, 2018
Apple Watch saves kitesurfer stranded a mile off the California coast in great white shark-infested waters – November 13, 2017
Apple Watch saves another person’s life: ‘It would have been fatal’ – October 16, 2017
How my Apple Watch saved my life – July 25, 2016
A real lifesaver: Apple Watch saves lives – March 28, 2016
Man credits Apple Watch with saving his life – March 15, 2016
Apple Watch saves teenager’s life; Tim Cook offers thankful teen an internship – October 2, 2015