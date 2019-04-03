“A man’s life may have been saved by taking an Apple Watch ECG just days after the feature launched in Europe,” Sean Keach reports for The Sun. “An Apple Watch owner was reportedly able to detect signs of Atrial Fibrillation – a heart illness that can cause deadly strokes – using the gadget.”

“Dr Michael Spehr, of Germany’s FAZ newspaper, received an email from a reader explaining that the Apple Watch correctly alerted him to his previously undiscovered condition,” Keach reports. “In screenshots of the email, the customer explains that he initially thought the feature was ‘for hypochondriacs’ but decided to ‘try it out, just for fun.’ But the Apple Watch was ‘constantly’ reporting Atrial Fibrillation. ‘Never noticed anything before,’ the customer wrote. ‘Also a doctor friend said: do not worry, probably just a measurement error! But nevertheless I visited my physician, a 12-channel ECG was taken, the physician weighed his head deliberately and said: ‘The watch is right.” This allowed the doctor to prescribe beta blockers to the customer as a method of treating his AFib.”



“Apple’s ECG feature had been extensively tested in clinical trials prior to launch,” Keach reports. “In one study that involved 600 test subjects, the ECG app was able to classify AFib accurately 98.3% of the time, and 99.6% for sinus rhythm – a normal heart rate rhythm.”

Read more in the full article here.