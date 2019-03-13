“An Apple spokesperson confirmed the acquisition of the four-year-old startup, which was founded by three former Google engineers, Anand Shukla, Srinivasan Venkatachary and Steven Baker, and had raised more than $24 million from Redpoint Ventures and Sutter Hill Ventures, according to CrunchBase,” Tilley reports. “Terms of the deal could not be learned.”
Tilley reports, “Laserlike had built a smartphone app, now no longer available in Google and Apple’s mobile app stores, that let users follow topics in which they were interested, such as news, music, and sports.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Note: Last August, Mozilla debuted an experimental Firefox feature, the Advance web extension, that recommended content based on what the user is currently reading through the browser. The Advance web extension analyzed content on current active web pages to recommend related “read next” articles from other websites and offer recommendations based on users’ recent browsing history in a “for you” section. The extension was powered by Laserlike, the VC-funded, machine learning startup that Apple has now purchased.
More info here.
