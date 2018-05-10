“Apple has applied for a patent (number 20180130470) for ‘virtual assistant activation’ that shows efforts to improve Siri,” Dennis Sellers writes for Apple World Today.

“The company’s ‘personal digital assistant’ has been criticized for not measuring up to some of its competitors, such as Alexa,” Sellers writes. “Apple obviously wants to change this.”

Sellers writes, “Apple’s patent filing involves spoken Siri commands that could result in not only spoken results, but haptic feedback, events that last for a pre-determined time, and more.”

Read more, and see Apple’s patent application illustration, in the full article here.