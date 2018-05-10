“The company’s ‘personal digital assistant’ has been criticized for not measuring up to some of its competitors, such as Alexa,” Sellers writes. “Apple obviously wants to change this.”
Sellers writes, “Apple’s patent filing involves spoken Siri commands that could result in not only spoken results, but haptic feedback, events that last for a pre-determined time, and more.”
Read more, and see Apple’s patent application illustration, in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Anything that improves Siri is a welcome development.
