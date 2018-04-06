“Unlike top football players, the biggest stars among Silicon Valley’s computer engineers hardly ever defect to rival teams,” Richard Waters reports for The Financial Times. “So when they do, it is usually a sign that the tech world’s tectonic plates are shifting.”

“There have been few bigger transfers than that of John Giannandrea, who until this week was the search and artificial intelligence chief at Google,” Waters reports. “On Monday an internal reshuffle at the search company brought news that he was moving back to a pure technology role. That was followed on Tuesday by his abrupt departure for a newly created position as head of AI at rival Apple — something that clearly came as an unpleasant surprise to his former Google colleagues.”

Waters reports, “‘It’s a good move for Apple to have someone at that level — he must have complete knowledge of everything Google was doing,’ said Stuart Russell, a professor of AI at the University of California, Berkeley.”

