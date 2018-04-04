“Apple has hired Google’s chief of search and artificial intelligence, John Giannandrea, a major coup in its bid to catch up to the artificial intelligence technology of its rivals,” Jack Nicas and Cade Metz report for The New York Times. “Apple said on Tuesday that Mr. Giannandrea will run Apple’s ‘machine learning and A.I. strategy,’ and become one of 16 executives who report directly to Apple’s chief executive, Timothy D. Cook.”

“‘Our technology must be infused with the values we all hold dear,’ Mr. Cook said Tuesday morning in an email to staff members obtained by The New York Times. ‘John shares our commitment to privacy and our thoughtful approach as we make computers even smarter and more personal,'” Nicas and Metz report. “Mr. Giannandrea, a 53-year-old native of Scotland known to colleagues as J.G., helped lead the push to integrate A.I. throughout Google’s products, including internet search, Gmail and its own digital assistant, Google Assistant.”

“When news broke Monday that Mr. Giannandrea was unexpectedly stepping down as Google’s A.I. chief, he immediately became perhaps the most eligible tech executive on the market,” Nicas and Metz report. “By Tuesday, it became clear he was never really on the market.”

