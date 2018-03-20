“Apple and IBM are rolling out new set of integrations that expand on their existing pact to bring enterprise apps to iOS devices,” Natalie Gagliordi reports for ZDNet.

“The companies are linking up their respective AI and machine learning technologies to make enterprise iOS apps smarter. The companies are also offering a new developer console that lets Swift developers use the IBM Cloud to build apps that are easier to code,” Gagliordi reports. “On the AI front, IBM’s Watson AI system will couple with Apple’s Core ML to create a new product called IBM Watson Services for Core ML.”

“IBM said the Watson Visual Recognition Service, a visual recognition model built on thousands of images, is the first available model from this integration, and can now be exported to Core ML and run on Apple devices. The main takeaway here is that developers can deploy a trained Core ML model to an iOS application without any code or calls to a server,” Gagliordi reports. “IBM said it will offer enhanced step-by-step guidance for developers of all experience levels, along with integration with AI, data, and mobile services optimized for Swift. ‘This is a huge integration and the only one out there,’ said IBM CEO Ginny Rometty, during her keynote address at IBM Think in Las Vegas.”

