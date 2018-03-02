“That’s why the latest Canalys Leadership Matrix means so much,” Evans writes. “Apple ‘has seen the greatest rating improvement of all vendors tracked over the last 12 months,’ Canalys said. Its survey of 2,700 EMEA channel partners shows significant improvement in how Apple is seen by these enterprise-critical partners, noting that — while it remains rigid in its approach — it has at least become friendlier, prompting significant improvement in how channel players think about the company.”
“in the most recent quarter, Apple CFO Luca Maestri noted “great traction” in the enterprise as the industry moves to ‘standardize’ on iOS. ‘Intesa Sanpaolo, one of Europe’s leading banks, has chosen iOS as the mobile standard for its entire 70,000 employee base in Italy,’ he said,” Evans writes. “As enterprises coalesce around iOS, they also move to Mac because they need Macs to build the proprietary software that digital transformation demands they base their businesses on.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Smart businesses choose Apple.
Watching Apple take from Microsoft what is rightfully theirs couldn’t be more satisfying. — MacDailyNews, January 25, 2018
[Apple is] chasing after an outlandish Stevian dream: to take back the computer business from Microsoft… Like all the best fights, this one is personal. Steve Jobs is going to best Bill Gates. This fight is Shakespearean, elemental, and emotional; watching it unfold should be the most fascinating business story of this young millennium. – Jeffrey S. Young and William L. Simon, iCon Steve Jobs: The Greatest Second Act in the History of Business, 2005
As we have always said, even as many short-sightedly waved (and continue to wave) the white flag, the war is not over. And, yes, we shall prevail… No company is invincible. Not even Microsoft. — MacDailyNews, January 10, 2005
