“When you want to get your computers into the enterprise, you need to enlist support from channel partners — and Apple’s moves to reach closer alliances with the biggest names in that space certainly seem to be paying off,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “Apple has reached partnerships with some of the biggest names in enterprise tech: IBM, Cisco, JAMF, Deloitte, Accenture, GE, and SAP, among others.”

“That’s why the latest Canalys Leadership Matrix means so much,” Evans writes. “Apple ‘has seen the greatest rating improvement of all vendors tracked over the last 12 months,’ Canalys said. Its survey of 2,700 EMEA channel partners shows significant improvement in how Apple is seen by these enterprise-critical partners, noting that — while it remains rigid in its approach — it has at least become friendlier, prompting significant improvement in how channel players think about the company.”

“in the most recent quarter, Apple CFO Luca Maestri noted “great traction” in the enterprise as the industry moves to ‘standardize’ on iOS. ‘Intesa Sanpaolo, one of Europe’s leading banks, has chosen iOS as the mobile standard for its entire 70,000 employee base in Italy,’ he said,” Evans writes. “As enterprises coalesce around iOS, they also move to Mac because they need Macs to build the proprietary software that digital transformation demands they base their businesses on.”

