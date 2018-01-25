“Apple has had a number of enterprise partners over the years. The company has collaborated with the likes of International Business Machines, SAP , and Cisco Systems. Each of these deals was designed to help Apple expand further into the enterprise market. The company that was built on consumer-centric devices has increasingly been courting some of the worlds largest multi-national conglomerates,” Danny Vena writes for The Motley Fool. “Late last year, Apple announced that it had bagged another white whale — General Electric.”

“Apple and GE announced that they would collaborate to develop ‘powerful industrial apps’ that would integrate GE’s industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform to the iPhone and iPad. GE’s Predix system is a platform that provides jet engines, power plants, and other industrial equipment with an internet connection and uses powerful analytics to improve performance and lower cost,” Vena writes. “This will connect GE’s industrial internet to Apple’s mobile devices, allowing pilots, service technicians, and factory workers to use devices they are already using for more sophisticated jobs. With recently debuted iPhone features like virtual reality, this will provide developers with a rich playing field for future capability. GE will also promote the iPhone and iPad to its “global workforce of more than 330,000 employees,” which will likely result in residual sales of the products over time.”

Vena writes, “The ability to infuse the device with enterprise features will make the product even more useful, and thereby less likely that users will migrate to another platform.”

