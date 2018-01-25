“Apple and GE announced that they would collaborate to develop ‘powerful industrial apps’ that would integrate GE’s industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform to the iPhone and iPad. GE’s Predix system is a platform that provides jet engines, power plants, and other industrial equipment with an internet connection and uses powerful analytics to improve performance and lower cost,” Vena writes. “This will connect GE’s industrial internet to Apple’s mobile devices, allowing pilots, service technicians, and factory workers to use devices they are already using for more sophisticated jobs. With recently debuted iPhone features like virtual reality, this will provide developers with a rich playing field for future capability. GE will also promote the iPhone and iPad to its “global workforce of more than 330,000 employees,” which will likely result in residual sales of the products over time.”
Vena writes, “The ability to infuse the device with enterprise features will make the product even more useful, and thereby less likely that users will migrate to another platform.”
MacDailyNews Take: Watching Apple take from Microsoft what is rightfully theirs couldn’t be more satisfying.
[Apple is] chasing after an outlandish Stevian dream: to take back the computer business from Microsoft… Like all the best fights, this one is personal. Steve Jobs is going to best Bill Gates. This fight is Shakespearean, elemental, and emotional; watching it unfold should be the most fascinating business story of this young millennium. – Jeffrey S. Young and William L. Simon, iCon Steve Jobs: The Greatest Second Act in the History of Business, 2005
As we have always said, even as many short-sightedly waved (and continue to wave) the white flag, the war is not over. And, yes, we shall prevail… No company is invincible. Not even Microsoft. — MacDailyNews, January 10, 2005
