“Right now, it is not possible to use Siri for AirPlay commands,” Pandey writes. “So, even if you own an Apple TV or HomePod, you won’t be able to tell Siri on your iPhone to play a movie or podcast on your TV or HomePod.”
“Do remember that usual Siri limitations continue to apply here. You will not be able to play back songs from Spotify on your HomePod, though you can use the voice assistant to play content from Netflix on your Apple TV,” Pandey writes. “It remains to be seen if Siri on the HomePod and Apple Watch will also gain AirPlay integration or not.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple. Working their tails off to get Siri to where it should’ve been 5 years ago.
