“I’ve been digging through the latest interesting data from SEMRush, which shared their findings around search habits when it comes to voice assistants,” Evans writes. “The research shows that Siri is now the most searched intelligent personal assistant, both globally and in the U.S., and it also shows the sort of questions people are asking about all the assistants.”
“We know that the most popular questions people ask about Siri are what funny things it says, what it does, and how to get more out of it,” Evans writes. “hat compares with the kinds of questions people are asking about other voice assistants: People ask what Google Assistant is and how to switch it off. The top three queries made about Cortana are basically three different ways of asking how to switch the feature off. Users ask what Bixby is and how to turn it off.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Evans reports that “only Amazon’s Alexa that seems to match Siri users focusing on ‘How to’ questions.”
With Apple now having poached Google’s A.I. chief John Giannandrea, we expect Siri to get much smarter, more quickly and take back the personal assistant lead from Alexa in both public perception and reality.
