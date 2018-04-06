“The battle of the smart assistants continues, and while people seem to want to get more from using Siri, others seem to want to figure out how to turn Cortana off, and Google Assistant isn’t far behind,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “How can Apple exploit its advantages to push HomePod higher?”

“I’ve been digging through the latest interesting data from SEMRush, which shared their findings around search habits when it comes to voice assistants,” Evans writes. “The research shows that Siri is now the most searched intelligent personal assistant, both globally and in the U.S., and it also shows the sort of questions people are asking about all the assistants.”

“We know that the most popular questions people ask about Siri are what funny things it says, what it does, and how to get more out of it,” Evans writes. “hat compares with the kinds of questions people are asking about other voice assistants: People ask what Google Assistant is and how to switch it off. The top three queries made about Cortana are basically three different ways of asking how to switch the feature off. Users ask what Bixby is and how to turn it off.”

