“Apple has been criticized for not doing enough in AI,” Gene Munster writes for Loup Ventures. “Two recent announcements show the company is closing the gap.”

“In the past two weeks the company has announced the hiring of Google’s AI head, and an AI partnership with IBM,” Munster writes.

“Google’s AI head (John Giannandrea) brings credibility to Apple AI, critical in recruiting, and is likely work on AI-powered interfaces and Apple’s self-driving car program.,” Munster writes. “IBM partnership allows iOS developers access to IBM Watson’s enterprise machine learning, and use it to make smarter AI apps.”

Read more in the full article here.