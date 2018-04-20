“Last month, we conducted a study on iPhone X owners. Most of the respondents in our survey were from the US, but we did have pockets of respondents from many parts of Europe,” Ben Bajarin writes for Tech.pinions. “Our study intentionally focused on the early adopter part of the market due to this cohort being one of the larger majority groups of iPhone X owners. We knew focusing on this cohort would yield the highest volume of owners and we were right.”

“Interestingly, when it comes to customer satisfaction with a product, we have not seen much variance between how early adopters and mainstream consumers rank products they like,” Bajarin writes. “In fact, if anything, early adopters tend to be more critical and less satisfied overall than mainstream consumers. Which is why when we see customer satisfaction from the early adopter profile come in as quite high, we know the product in question is quality.”

“When it came to overall customer satisfaction, iPhone X owners in our study gave the product an overall 97% customer satisfaction. While that number is impressive, what really stands out when you do customer satisfaction studies is the percentage who say they are very satisfied with the product,” Bajarin writes. “In our study, 85% of iPhone X owners said they were very satisfied with the product. That number is amongst the highest I’ve seen in all the customer satisfaction studied we have conducted across a range of technology products.”

Much more in the full article – recommended – here.

MacDailyNews Take: iPhone X is certainly a notch above. You can have our iPhone X units when you pry them from our cold, dead hands. While unsurprising, the abysmal results for iPhone owners’ satisfaction with Siri do stand out like a sore thumb. Interns, perform you most important job of the week! Cheers, everybody!

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Dan K.” for the heads up.]