“Stasior was previously attached to Amazon’s A9 search arm,” Sellers reports. “He came to Apple in 2012 to oversee Siri following the departure of Siri co-founders Adam Cheyer and Dag Kittlaus.”
Sellers reports, “The article adds that the change appears to be part of an effort by John Giannandrea, Apple’s senior vice president of machine learning and AI strategy, ‘to put more of his own stamp on the group responsible for Apple’s voice assistant.'”
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, this time’s the charm. Go, John, Go!
