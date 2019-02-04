“Bill Stasior, who was lured from Amazon in 2012 to lead Siri after two of the personal digital assistant’s creators left Apple, is no longer heading the voice assistant group, though he remains at the tech giant, according to a report at The Information, citing unnamed ‘people familiar with the matter,'” Dennis Sellers reports for Apple World Today.

“Stasior was previously attached to Amazon’s A9 search arm,” Sellers reports. “He came to Apple in 2012 to oversee Siri following the departure of Siri co-founders Adam Cheyer and Dag Kittlaus.”

Sellers reports, “The article adds that the change appears to be part of an effort by John Giannandrea, Apple’s senior vice president of machine learning and AI strategy, ‘to put more of his own stamp on the group responsible for Apple’s voice assistant.'”

