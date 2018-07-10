“Apple is creating a new AI/ML team that brings together its Core ML and Siri teams under one leader in John Giannandrea,” Matthew Panzarino reports for TechCrunch.

“Apple confirmed this morning that the combined Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning team, which houses Siri, will be led by the recent hire, who came to Apple this year after an eight-year stint at Google, where he led the Machine Intelligence, Research and Search teams,” Panzarino reports. “The internal structures of the Siri and Core ML teams will remain the same, but they will now answer to Giannandrea.”

“In the early days, John was a senior engineer at General Magic, the legendary company founded by Apple team members in 1989, including Andy Hertzfeld, Marc Porat and Bill Atkinson,” Panzarino reports. “The Siri and ML teams at Apple, though sharing many common goals, grew up separately. Given that ‘AI’ in general is so central to Apple’s efforts across a bunch of different initiatives, it makes sense to have one, experienced person to be the buck stopper. The haphazard way that Siri has lurched forward has got to get smoothed out if Apple is going to make a huge play for improvements in the same way that it’s doing with Maps.”

