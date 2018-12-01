“U.S. consumers spent an estimated $52 million on Apple’s App Store this Black Friday, setting a new single-day revenue record for the store,” Randy Nelson writes for Sensor Tower. “This marked an increase in spending of 31.6 percent over last year’s Black Friday, when gross revenue on the store hit an estimated $39.5 million, and 31 percent more than Christmas 2017’s $39.8 million spent, Sensor Tower Store Intelligence data shows.”

“Our data further reveals that approximately $117.3 million was spent by App Store users outside the United States on Black Friday, for a global total of $169.3 million, up 18.4 percent from 2017,” Nelson writes. “Spending outside the U.S. grew 13.9 percent year-over-year, spotlighting the predominantly America-centric nature of this Black Friday bump. The year-over-year growth of 31.6 percent in the U.S. between Black Friday 2017 and 2018 was slightly greater than the 29.2 percent increase between 2016 and 2017.”

Nelson writes, “The $52 million spent on the U.S. App Store was more than double the $23.9 million we estimate Google Player users spent on the same day.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: YKBAID.

