“Our data further reveals that approximately $117.3 million was spent by App Store users outside the United States on Black Friday, for a global total of $169.3 million, up 18.4 percent from 2017,” Nelson writes. “Spending outside the U.S. grew 13.9 percent year-over-year, spotlighting the predominantly America-centric nature of this Black Friday bump. The year-over-year growth of 31.6 percent in the U.S. between Black Friday 2017 and 2018 was slightly greater than the 29.2 percent increase between 2016 and 2017.”
Nelson writes, “The $52 million spent on the U.S. App Store was more than double the $23.9 million we estimate Google Player users spent on the same day.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: YKBAID.
