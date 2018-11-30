“Apple Inc. analysts expect continued volatility as the company grapples with the prospect of slowing iPhone sales and tariffs against mobile devices made in China, but they also see an opportunity emerging after the biggest monthly decline for the stock in more than a decade,” Ryan Vlastelica reports for Bloomberg. “”

“Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives cut his price target to $275 from $310 on Wednesday, the latest investment bank to do so on iPhone demand concerns,” Vlastelica reports. “However, he affirmed his outperform rating and wrote that Apple remains one of its ‘favorite tech names heading into 2019 despite the horror show over the last month seen out of Cupertino.'”

“The comments echoed a recent report from Morgan Stanley, which also touted Apple’s services business and argued that the recent decline had been overdone,” Vlastelica reports. “Apple shares have plunged almost 25 percent from a record high in early October, a slump that ended the company’s multiyear streak as the largest stock by market capitalization. The stock has dropped more than 20 percent thus far this month, putting it on track for its biggest monthly decline since September 2008, during the financial crisis.”

Read more in the full article here.