“This should be bullish for the stock considering that Apple’s management will stop giving unit sales data and is trying to move Wall Street’s focus to Services instead of products,” Bluesea Research writes. “Currently, [the] Services segment makes only 14% of the total revenue base. As Apple diverts more resources to streaming content and new services, we should see the revenue share of this segment increase significantly.”
Despite nearly flat unit sales, “the overall user base of the company is still growing at a healthy pace. Tim Cook mentioned in the earnings that the company is seeing double-digit growth within installed base,” Bluesea Research writes. “One of the reasons behind stagnant unit sales and growth in installed base is that Apple devices enjoy a good resale value. Hence, the overall usage of the device increases substantially even if the new purchases are lower. Apple should be able to use this positive tailwind to build better Services growth…”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: “Bu, bu, but UNIT SALES!” bleat the Wall Street analyst sheep. “We need our unit sales that no other tech company provides or has ever provided! Those unit sales are worth $300 billion in market value, dontcha know?!”
Idiots.
Whatever. We’ll gladly accept a nice AAPL discount sale that benefits not only smart investors but Apple’s buyback program as well. Tim Cook et al. are wise to clam up and let the manipulators and fools speciously talk down the stock in their fact-free echo chamber as loudly as possible before Apple reports all-time record holiday quarter earnings in January.
Eventually, the so-called analysts will wise up. As we all know, they’re always well behind the curve.
