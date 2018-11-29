“Apple’s Services revenue is projected to grow to $100 billion by 2023 according to a recent report by Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty,” Bluesea Research writes for Seeking Alpha. “Apple has reported $37 billion revenue in this segment in FY18. Tim Cook had set a target of doubling Services revenue from 2016 base by end of 2020. Apple will most likely reach this target sooner than estimated.”

“This should be bullish for the stock considering that Apple’s management will stop giving unit sales data and is trying to move Wall Street’s focus to Services instead of products,” Bluesea Research writes. “Currently, [the] Services segment makes only 14% of the total revenue base. As Apple diverts more resources to streaming content and new services, we should see the revenue share of this segment increase significantly.”

Despite nearly flat unit sales, “the overall user base of the company is still growing at a healthy pace. Tim Cook mentioned in the earnings that the company is seeing double-digit growth within installed base,” Bluesea Research writes. “One of the reasons behind stagnant unit sales and growth in installed base is that Apple devices enjoy a good resale value. Hence, the overall usage of the device increases substantially even if the new purchases are lower. Apple should be able to use this positive tailwind to build better Services growth…”

