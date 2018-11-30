“Apple’s recent decision to end unit reporting is evidence of Apple’s latest reinvention — into a services business,” Gene Munster and Will Thompson write for Loup Ventures. “It will take time, but this change lays the groundwork for future AAPL multiple expansion.”

“Six months ago we introduced our view of an upcoming investor paradigm shift from Apple as a hardware company to Apple as a Service,” Munster and Thompson write. “We are now in the midst of a four step transformation process: from news to knee-jerk to indifference to enlightenment.”

“From Mac to iPod to iPhone, the company has gone through several significant reinventions. Its next reinvention is beginning, as Apple transforms both its hardware and software businesses into a single unified service,” Munster and Thompson write. “In the past, when Apple entered a major transition, investor optimism initially declined, then stabilized, then improved. This process takes about a year to unfold… Late in 2019 and beyond – Investors will slowly credit the company for results in 2019 that support the Apple as a Service paradigm. Rising investor confidence in a more predictable hardware business, additive Services, and new products should result in a higher multiple for shares of AAPL.”

