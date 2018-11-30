“Six months ago we introduced our view of an upcoming investor paradigm shift from Apple as a hardware company to Apple as a Service,” Munster and Thompson write. “We are now in the midst of a four step transformation process: from news to knee-jerk to indifference to enlightenment.”
“From Mac to iPod to iPhone, the company has gone through several significant reinventions. Its next reinvention is beginning, as Apple transforms both its hardware and software businesses into a single unified service,” Munster and Thompson write. “In the past, when Apple entered a major transition, investor optimism initially declined, then stabilized, then improved. This process takes about a year to unfold… Late in 2019 and beyond – Investors will slowly credit the company for results in 2019 that support the Apple as a Service paradigm. Rising investor confidence in a more predictable hardware business, additive Services, and new products should result in a higher multiple for shares of AAPL.”
Much more in the full article – recommended – here.
MacDailyNews Take: Again, are unit sales figures that no other major tech company offers (or have ever offered) really worth $300 billion in market value?
As we wrote yesterday: We’ll gladly accept a nice AAPL discount sale that benefits not only smart investors but Apple’s buyback program as well. Tim Cook et al. are wise to clam up and let the manipulators and fools speciously talk down the stock in their fact-free echo chamber as loudly as possible before Apple reports all-time record holiday quarter earnings in January.
Eventually, the so-called analysts will wise up. As we all know, they’re always well behind the curve.
—
When the lemmings, er… “analysts” start their upgrade parade, then you’ll know the bottom has been found. – MacDailyNews, November 26, 2018
