“The market is punishing Apple for removing sales guidance on iPhones. Apple has shed over 22% or $49 a share from the $220 level after reporting earnings on November 1st,” Giovanni DiMauro writes for Seeking Alpha. “Apple has fallen into bear market territory; the game has changed. Wall Street is trashing market leaders as deep pockets continue taking profits after a multiyear rally for the ages.”

“Apple has been a darling of Wall Street and with good reason. The company has a fantastic business model. They also have the number one investor in the world as a major shareholder, Warren Buffett,” DiMauro writes. “At what price does Apple become a strong buy? That my investor friends, is the billion-dollar question. Is this sell-off different from others? It feels like it, but to be frank, I do not know. When in doubt, I go to the charts.”

"Granted the stock is in a sell-off, but what an epic run! Apple stock may be one of the greatest wealth creation vehicles in human history. I wish I would have been smart enough to buy Apple in 2005 when it was trading for $5.50 a share… Apple management will be buying back stock over the coming weeks and months thereby supporting the share price. In my opinion, the share price will find strong support around the $150 level."

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway increased its stake in Apple to 252 million shares as of June 30. The investment is worth more than $50B, making Berkshire the third-biggest shareholder in Apple according to data compiled by Bloomberg,” DiMauro writes. “Is he buying this current plunge? Investors will have to wait and see.”

